Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,175 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $26,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $355,716.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 46,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $2,103,763.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,395,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,807,970.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,974 shares of company stock worth $14,224,904 in the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMRC opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

