Axa S.A. Reduces Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,196 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,307,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,856,000 after purchasing an additional 794,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

