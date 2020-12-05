Axa S.A. Reduces Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.22% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 78,527 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

NSA stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

