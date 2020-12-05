Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,781 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Sysco by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 205.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,788,052 shares of company stock worth $202,315,188 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

