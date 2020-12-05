Axa S.A. Sells 106,733 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 106,733 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of COP stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

