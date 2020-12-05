Axa S.A. Sells 111,000 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.