Axa S.A. Sells 17,500 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3,376.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $889,258. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $54.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

