Axa S.A. Sells 35,800 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

NYSE STAG opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

