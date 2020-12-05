Axa S.A. Sells 378,253 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378,253 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 662,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 67,904 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.