Axa S.A. Sells 6,200 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Premier worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 88.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 23.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Premier by 22,341.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Premier by 20.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.33 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.