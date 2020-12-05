Axa S.A. Sells 80,601 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,601 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

FRT stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

