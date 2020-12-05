Axa S.A. Sells 8,800 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 463.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE MNR opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

