Axa S.A. Sells 9,100 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,123 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,026,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,009,000 after acquiring an additional 83,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56,218 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Rambus by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,452.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,738 shares of company stock worth $583,342. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

