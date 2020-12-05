AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) vs. GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) Head-To-Head Analysis

GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GAINSCO has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GAINSCO and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A AXIS Capital -2.53% -2.79% -0.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAINSCO and AXIS Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.99 $20.21 million N/A N/A AXIS Capital $5.17 billion 0.87 $323.47 million $2.52 21.16

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than GAINSCO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GAINSCO and AXIS Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIS Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20

AXIS Capital has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats GAINSCO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAINSCO Company Profile

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

