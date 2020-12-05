Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Azul from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bradesco Corretora cut Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.