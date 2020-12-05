Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 444,091 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

