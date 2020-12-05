Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of BCSF opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $828.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.21 million. Analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,337.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 18,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 11,822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,180 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 108.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,424 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11,259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,710,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 226,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 750,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

