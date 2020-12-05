Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBVA. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 199,831 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 138.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 60,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

