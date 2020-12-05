Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$103.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$87.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$95.80.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$104.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

