Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.50 to C$94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$95.80.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.53. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$104.75. The company has a market cap of C$63.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.