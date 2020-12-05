Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$95.80.

TSE BMO opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.53. The company has a market cap of C$63.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$104.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

