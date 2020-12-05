Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$116.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.50 to C$94.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$95.80.

BMO opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.53. The firm has a market cap of C$63.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

