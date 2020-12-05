Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.50 to C$94.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$95.80.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$104.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.