Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ECIFY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.16.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

