Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.85.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $431.66 million, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.71. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

