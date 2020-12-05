Beacon Securities Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.57 million during the quarter.

GRA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

CVE GRA opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.02. NanoXplore Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$4.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.02 million and a PE ratio of -69.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

