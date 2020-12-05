Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 562,071 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 332,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after buying an additional 179,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,581 and sold 93,097 shares worth $7,218,883. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.