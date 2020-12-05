Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $0.86 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

