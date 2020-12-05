Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.96. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 987,624 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $11,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 606,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 433,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

