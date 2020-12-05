Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) & Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Head to Head Comparison

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Shanghai Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Shanghai Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.02 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial $4.13 billion 0.38 $427.40 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shanghai Industrial beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for tobacco, wine, pharmaceutical products, and high-end molded fiber packaging. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.