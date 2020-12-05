Boqii (NYSE:BQ) versus Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Financial Comparison

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boqii and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Boqii presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.46%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Match Group.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boqii and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 2.60 $431.13 million $4.53 32.09

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Summary

Match Group beats Boqii on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

