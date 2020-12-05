BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

