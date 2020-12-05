Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

