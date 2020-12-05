Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.96, a P/E/G ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,540 shares of company stock worth $7,436,401. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,367,000 after buying an additional 74,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,996,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.