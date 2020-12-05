Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) vs. Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stericycle has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and Stericycle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Stericycle 1 3 4 0 2.38

Stericycle has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.70%. Given Stericycle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stericycle is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Stericycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A Stericycle -10.05% 9.73% 3.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Stericycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Stericycle $3.31 billion 1.94 -$346.80 million $2.65 26.49

Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stericycle.

Summary

Stericycle beats Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, recall/return, and communication services. The company's services also include medical waste disposal, pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous waste management, sustainability solutions for expired or unused inventory, secure information destruction of documents and e-media, and compliance services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. In addition, it offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

