Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $75,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $7,438,301.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,286,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,553,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,137 shares of company stock worth $32,628,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $149.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

