Brokers Set Expectations for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.17.

PBH opened at C$103.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of C$62.79 and a twelve month high of C$105.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33.

In other Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss purchased 995 shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,574.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,429,129.80.

About Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

