Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.46.

Shares of BC opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Brunswick by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

