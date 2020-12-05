CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Monday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

NYSE CAE opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $53,703,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in CAE by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after buying an additional 2,416,786 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in CAE by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after buying an additional 1,880,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CAE by 1,742.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after buying an additional 1,496,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $17,136,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

