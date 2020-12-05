Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after buying an additional 863,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after buying an additional 732,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after buying an additional 451,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 937.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 407,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 368,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.