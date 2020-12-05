Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,313,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Shares of CM opened at $86.73 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

