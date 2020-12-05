Capital Analysts LLC Buys 267 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,172.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

