Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CDLX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.62. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 40,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,774.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 235,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,811,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,759 and have sold 89,433 shares valued at $9,124,243. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

