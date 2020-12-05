Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Update

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the October 31st total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 505.0 days.

CGJTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

CGJTF opened at $168.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.90. Cargojet has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

