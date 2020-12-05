CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBZ opened at $24.77 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,400 shares of company stock worth $944,082. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

