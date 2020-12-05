Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of CHMG opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $163.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.88.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

