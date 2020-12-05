Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.95.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,334.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,289.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,190.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

