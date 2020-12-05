City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.38.

Get City alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of City in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of City in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of City by 135.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.