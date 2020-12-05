CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the October 31st total of 892,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,425,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCRF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $1.64 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

