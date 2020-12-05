Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

